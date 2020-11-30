Alexa
Bears DT Hicks, QB Foles both inactive for Packers game

By STEVE MEGARGEE , AP Sports Writer, Associated Press
2020/11/30 08:14
Chicago Bears defensive end Akiem Hicks (96) is congratulated by teammates following a turnover during the second half of an NFL football game against...

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Chicago Bears defensive tackle Akiem Hicks has a hamstring injury that will prevent him from playing Sunday night against the NFC North-leading Green Bay Packers.

Hicks, who will miss his first game of the season, had been listed as questionable. He has 3½ sacks and a team-high 14 quarterback hurries this season.

Bears quarterback Nick Foles also is inactive due to a glute and hip injury that had kept him from practicing all week. Bears coach Matt Nagy announced Friday that Mitchell Trubisky would start in Foles’ place at Green Bay.

Foles got hurt in the Bears’ last game, a 19-13 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Nov. 16.

The Bears’ other inactive players are safety Sherrick McManis, offensive lineman Lachavious Simmons, wide receiver Javon Wims and outside linebacker Trevis Gipson.

Bears offensive tackle Charles Leno Jr. is active. Leno had been listed as questionable with a toe injury.

Packers center Corey Linsley (back), cornerback Kevin King (Achilles) and wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (Achilles) are active for Sunday night’s game after all three players were listed as questionable.

Green Bay’s inactive players are quarterback Jordan Love, running back/kick returner Tyler Ervin, cornerback Josh Jackson and outside linebacker Jonathan Garvin. Ervin is missing a second straight game due to injured ribs. Jackson is recovering from a concussion.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLhttps://twitter.com/AP_NFL

