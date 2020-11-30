Alexa
New England 3, Orlando City 1

By  Associated Press
2020/11/30 06:19
New England 2 1 3
Orlando City 1 0 1

First half_1, New England, Gil, 2 (penalty kick), 17th minute; 2, New England, Bou, 7, 26th; 3, Orlando City, Junior Urso, 4, 33rd.

Second half_4, New England, Bou, 8 (Gil), 86th.

Goalies_New England, Matt Turner, Brad Knighton; Orlando City, Brian Rowe, Mason Stajduhar.

Yellow Cards_Buksa, New England, 28th; Carlos, Orlando City, 47th; Dike, Orlando City, 53rd; Nani, Orlando City, 62nd; Junior Urso, Orlando City, 75th.

Red Cards_Pereyra, Orlando City, 60th.

Referee_Alex Chilowicz. Assistant Referees_Jason White, Ian McKay, Christopher Penso. 4th Official_Joseph Dickerson.

___

Lineups

New England_Matt Turner; Andrew Farrell, Henry Kessler; Scott Caldwell (Tommy McNamara, 90th+1), Carles Gil, Matt Polster (Lee Nguyen, 78th); Gustavo Bou, Tajon Buchanan (Brandon Bye, 67th), Adam Buksa (Michael Mancienne, 90th+1), Teal Bunbury (Kelyn Rowe, 67th), DeJuan Jones.

Orlando City_Brian Rowe; Antonio Carlos, Robin Jansson, Kamal Miller, Kyle Smith (Benji Michel, 78th); Junior Urso (Robinho, 88th), Nani, Mauricio Pereyra, Oriol Rosell (Andres Perea, 66th); Daryl Dike, Chris Mueller (Tesho Akindele, 78th).

Updated : 2020-11-30 06:58 GMT+08:00

