Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Bou scores twice, Orlando City reaches MLS Eastern finals

By  Associated Press
2020/11/30 06:21
New England Revolution forward Gustavo Bou (7) scores a goal past Orlando City goalkeeper Brian Rowe, bottom, during the first half of an MLS playoff ...
New England Revolution midfielder Carles Gil (22) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against Orlando City during the first half of an MLS ...
New England Revolution forward Teal Bunbury, left, and Orlando City defender Kyle Smith (24) jump to head the ball during the first half of an MLS pla...
Orlando City forward Chris Mueller (9) jumps to control the ball against the New England Revolution during the first half of an MLS playoff soccer mat...
Orlando City midfielder Junior Urso (11) heads the ball in front of New England Revolution forward Teal Bunbury (10) during the first half of an MLS p...

New England Revolution forward Gustavo Bou (7) scores a goal past Orlando City goalkeeper Brian Rowe, bottom, during the first half of an MLS playoff ...

New England Revolution midfielder Carles Gil (22) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against Orlando City during the first half of an MLS ...

New England Revolution forward Teal Bunbury, left, and Orlando City defender Kyle Smith (24) jump to head the ball during the first half of an MLS pla...

Orlando City forward Chris Mueller (9) jumps to control the ball against the New England Revolution during the first half of an MLS playoff soccer mat...

Orlando City midfielder Junior Urso (11) heads the ball in front of New England Revolution forward Teal Bunbury (10) during the first half of an MLS p...

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Gustavo Bou scored his second goal of the game in the 86th minute to help the New England Revolution beat 10-man Orlando City 3-1 on Sunday in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

New England will play the Columbus-Nashville winner next Sunday for a spot in the MLS Cup final.

Orlando City had a chance to tie it at 2 in the 74th minute, but Matt Turner stopped Nani on a penalty kick. Twelve minutes later, Bou ran to Carles Gil's through ball and sent it between goalkeeper Brian Rowe's legs for a 3-1 lead.

The teams combined for three goals in the opening 33 minutes. Gil opened the scoring in the 17th minute on a penalty kick after Uri Rosell was taken down at the edge of the box. Bou gave New England a 2-0 lead in the 26th off a rebound off the post, and Orlando City scored in the 33rd when Júnior Urso's capitalized on a loose ball in front of the goal.

Orlando City's Mauricio Pereyra was sent off in the 60th for a studs-up tackle of Matt Polster.

Updated : 2020-11-30 06:57 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese-American shoe tycoon Tony Hsieh dies at 46
Taiwanese-American shoe tycoon Tony Hsieh dies at 46
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October
Indonesian student dies in Taiwan scooter accident
Indonesian student dies in Taiwan scooter accident
Mark Lee makes career breakthrough as drag queen
Mark Lee makes career breakthrough as drag queen
Xi Jinping orders Chinese soldiers not to fear death
Xi Jinping orders Chinese soldiers not to fear death
Taiwan 7-Eleven customer buys bread for NT$42, wins NT$10 million
Taiwan 7-Eleven customer buys bread for NT$42, wins NT$10 million
Blogger reveals how to move to Taiwan during pandemic
Blogger reveals how to move to Taiwan during pandemic
This year's Taiwan Golden Horse hottest fashion trends
This year's Taiwan Golden Horse hottest fashion trends
Taiwan's China Airlines to shrink name on aircraft to avoid confusion
Taiwan's China Airlines to shrink name on aircraft to avoid confusion
Taiwan confirms 9 imported coronavirus cases from US and Indonesia
Taiwan confirms 9 imported coronavirus cases from US and Indonesia