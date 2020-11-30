Alexa
By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2020/11/30 06:20
The Latest: UCLA-Pepperdine women's basketball game off

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

The ninth-ranked UCLA (1-0) women’s basketball team had its Sunday game against Pepperdine postponed due to a positive COVID-19 test result within Pepperdine's program.

The schools announced the postponement a couple of hours before the scheduled tipoff. There was no immediate word on when or if the game would be rescheduled.

This is the second time in the last five days that the Bruins have had a game postponed. Their season opener against Cal State Fullerton on Wednesday was postponed due to test results for Cal State Fullerton not made available in time for the game. The game was played Friday and UCLA won, 98-49.

