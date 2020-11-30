Alexa
Mangakahia returns, No. 23 Syracuse women top Stony Brook

By  Associated Press
2020/11/30 05:44
STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP) — Tiana Mangakahia's return from a battle with breast cancer was impressive as she had 16 points, seven rebounds, four steals and three assists to lead No. 23 Syracuse past Stony Brook 50-39 on Sunday.

Mangakahia, who missed all of last season after undergoing chemotherapy and then a double mastectomy in November, had not played a competitive game in 615 days. She went 4 of 13 from the field but 7 of 8 from the foul line. She also had five turnovers.

She played 37 minutes and prior to the game pronounced herself at 85%. She is Syracuse's all-time assist leader with 591 and led the nation with 9.8 assists per game in 2017-18.

The Orange (1-0) only shot 29% in their season opener, going 2 of 18 from 3-point range, and had 21 turnovers. However, they held the Seawolves (0-2) to 21% shooting, 3 of 24 behind the arc, and forced 22 turnovers.

Kamilla Cardoso added 14 points for Syracuse.

Nairimar Vargas-Reyes led Stony Brook with 11 points.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

