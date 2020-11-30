Alexa
The Latest: Raiders' Arnette has possible concussion

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2020/11/30 02:45
Cincinnati Bengals safety Brandon Wilson (40) rushes for a 103-yard touchdown during the first half of NFL football game against the New York Giants, ...

The Latest on Week 12 in the NFL (all times EST):

___

1:25 p.m.

The Cincinnati Bengals and New York Giants quickly traded touchdowns in the first quarter.

After New York’s Wayne Gallman Jr. plunged in for a 1-yard TD on fourth-and-goal on the opening drive, Brandon Wilson fielded the kickoff in the end zone, found a seam up the middle and outraced the Giants for a 103-yard scoring return.

That tied the score at 7. It was Wilson’s second career kickoff return for a touchdown and the longest play in Bengals history.

The Giants (3-7) can move into first place in the woeful NFC East with a victory, although Philadelphia (3-6-1) plays Monday night.

___

1:45 p.m.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette is questionable to return against the Atlanta Falcons after a possible concussion on the first play of the game.

Arnette was injured in a collision with teammate Cory Littleton while tackling Falcons running back Brian Hill. Arnette was taken to the trainer’s tent before returning to the sideline and eventually being escorted to the locker room.

Atlanta has kicked a couple field goals to take a 6-0 lead.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Updated : 2020-11-30 03:54 GMT+08:00

