DUBLIN (AP) — Ireland has beaten Georgia 23-10 at Lansdowne Road in Autumn Nations Cup rugby on Sunday.

Ireland 23 (Billy Burns, Hugo Keenan tries; Burns 2 conversions, 2 penalties, Ross Byrne penalty), Georgia 10 (Giorgi Kveseladze try; Tedo Abzhandadze conversion, penalty). HT: 20-7