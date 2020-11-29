Alexa
NFL Glance

By  Associated Press
2020/11/29 23:00
All Times EST

AMERICAN CONFERENCE East
W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 7 3 0 .700 272 265
Miami 6 4 0 .600 264 202
New England 4 6 0 .400 209 238
N.Y. Jets 0 10 0 .000 149 302
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Indianapolis 7 3 0 .700 276 208
Tennessee 7 3 0 .700 279 259
Houston 4 7 0 .364 268 297
Jacksonville 1 9 0 .100 202 298
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Pittsburgh 10 0 0 1.000 298 174
Cleveland 7 3 0 .700 238 261
Baltimore 6 4 0 .600 268 195
Cincinnati 2 7 1 .250 213 270
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 9 1 0 .900 321 214
Las Vegas 6 4 0 .600 286 276
Denver 4 6 0 .400 206 267
L.A. Chargers 3 7 0 .300 260 273
NATIONAL CONFERENCE East
W L T Pct PF PA
Washington 4 7 0 .364 241 243
Philadelphia 3 6 1 .350 220 254
N.Y. Giants 3 7 0 .300 195 236
Dallas 3 8 0 .273 251 359
South
W L T Pct PF PA
New Orleans 8 2 0 .800 295 222
Tampa Bay 7 4 0 .636 320 253
Carolina 4 7 0 .364 253 272
Atlanta 3 7 0 .300 252 275
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Green Bay 7 3 0 .700 308 258
Chicago 5 5 0 .500 191 209
Minnesota 4 6 0 .400 264 278
Detroit 4 7 0 .364 252 328
West
W L T Pct PF PA
L.A. Rams 7 3 0 .700 243 192
Seattle 7 3 0 .700 318 287
Arizona 6 4 0 .600 287 238
San Francisco 4 6 0 .400 238 234

___

Thursday's Games

Houston 41, Detroit 25

Washington 41, Dallas 16

Sunday's Games

Arizona at New England, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Las Vegas at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Tennessee at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

New Orleans at Denver, 4:05 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 4:25 p.m.

Chicago at Green Bay, 8:20 p.m.

Monday's Games

Seattle at Philadelphia, 8:15 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Baltimore at Pittsburgh, 8 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 3

Dallas at Baltimore, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 6

Cincinnati at Miami, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at Houston, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Las Vegas at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

New Orleans at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Washington at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Seattle, 4:05 p.m.

New England at L.A. Chargers, 4:25 p.m.

Philadelphia at Green Bay, 4:25 p.m.

Denver at Kansas City, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Carolina, Tampa Bay

Monday, Dec. 7

Buffalo at San Francisco, 8:15 p.m.

Updated : 2020-11-30 00:56 GMT+08:00

