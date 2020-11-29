Alexa
F1 driver Grosjean escapes after horror crash at Bahrain GP

By  Associated Press
2020/11/29 22:39
Flames seen from the crash scene after Haas driver Romain Grosjean of France crashed out at the start of the race during the Formula One race in Bahra...
Flames seen from the crash scene after Haas driver Romain Grosjean of France crashed out at the start of the race during the Formula One race in Bahra...

SAKHIR, Bahrain (AP) — Formula One driver Romain Grosjean appears to have escaped without serious injury after his car crashed and burst into flames moments after the start of the Bahrain Grand Prix on Sunday.

The 34-year-old French driver slid off track on the first lap and his Haas car burst into flames after being sliced in two by a barrier. Grosjean clambered out with the fire roaring behind him and his race helmet singed.

Moments later, Grosjean was shown on television chatting with the race doctor in the medical car.

Grosjean was then helped out of the car and into an ambulance. He appeared to be shaken but did not immediately seem injured other than a slight limp.

Drivers and team members stood and applauded as they saw the images of Grosjean climbing over the barrier to safety and being sprayed with a fire extinguisher.

It appeared an extraordinary escape after his car was sliced in half upon impact with the barrier.

The accident happened when Grosjean lost grip and slid to the right, where his back wheel clipped the front of Daniil Kvyat's Alpha-Tauri and flew off into the barrier.

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/apf-AutoRacing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sport

Updated : 2020-11-30 00:54 GMT+08:00

