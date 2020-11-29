Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Police probe why officer used tear gas on Polish lawmaker

By  Associated Press
2020/11/29 22:29
Police use tear gas against an opposition lawmaker, Barbara Nowacka, as protesters block a major thoroughfare in Warsaw, Poland, Saturday Nov. 28, 202...
Police use tear gas against an opposition lawmaker, Barbara Nowacka, as protesters block a major thoroughfare in Warsaw, Poland, Saturday Nov. 28, 202...
Police use tear gas against an opposition lawmaker, Barbara Nowacka, as protesters block a major thoroughfare in Warsaw, Poland, Saturday Nov. 28, 202...
Police use tear gas against an opposition lawmaker, Barbara Nowacka, as protesters block a major thoroughfare in Warsaw, Poland, Saturday Nov. 28, 202...

Police use tear gas against an opposition lawmaker, Barbara Nowacka, as protesters block a major thoroughfare in Warsaw, Poland, Saturday Nov. 28, 202...

Police use tear gas against an opposition lawmaker, Barbara Nowacka, as protesters block a major thoroughfare in Warsaw, Poland, Saturday Nov. 28, 202...

Police use tear gas against an opposition lawmaker, Barbara Nowacka, as protesters block a major thoroughfare in Warsaw, Poland, Saturday Nov. 28, 202...

Police use tear gas against an opposition lawmaker, Barbara Nowacka, as protesters block a major thoroughfare in Warsaw, Poland, Saturday Nov. 28, 202...

Polish police are studying video footage to understand why a police officer targeted a member of parliament with tear gas during a protest, a police official said Sunday.

An officer sprayed Barbara Nowacka, a centrist opposition lawmaker, in the face with the gas as she held out her parliamentary identity card to show him Saturday night. The incident occurred during a protest in the capital against a restrictive abortion ruling and the recent use of police force against protesters.

Nowacka was one of several lawmakers who attended the protest to monitor events after police used force and tear gas against protesters at other demonstrations.

Speaking Sunday, Nowacka called the police behavior very unwise.

“This is how women fighting for their rights are treated in Poland,” Nowacka.

Warsaw police spokesman Sylwester Marczak acknowledged that the use of the pepper spray against a lawmaker did not look good. But he said the video must still be examined to better understand the event.

“At first glance, the situation with Ms. Nowacka is shocking. We are dealing with a person who has immunity and who shows her ID,” Marczak said. He added that the police commander intends to “thoroughly explain this event.”

e face with a gas, showing a” MP ”.

Updated : 2020-11-30 00:54 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese-American shoe tycoon Tony Hsieh dies at 46
Taiwanese-American shoe tycoon Tony Hsieh dies at 46
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for September, October
Indonesian student dies in Taiwan scooter accident
Indonesian student dies in Taiwan scooter accident
Mark Lee makes career breakthrough as drag queen
Mark Lee makes career breakthrough as drag queen
Xi Jinping orders Chinese soldiers not to fear death
Xi Jinping orders Chinese soldiers not to fear death
Taiwan 7-Eleven customer buys bread for NT$42, wins NT$10 million
Taiwan 7-Eleven customer buys bread for NT$42, wins NT$10 million
Blogger reveals how to move to Taiwan during pandemic
Blogger reveals how to move to Taiwan during pandemic
This year's Taiwan Golden Horse hottest fashion trends
This year's Taiwan Golden Horse hottest fashion trends
Taiwan's China Airlines to shrink name on aircraft to avoid confusion
Taiwan's China Airlines to shrink name on aircraft to avoid confusion
Taiwan confirms 9 imported coronavirus cases from US and Indonesia
Taiwan confirms 9 imported coronavirus cases from US and Indonesia