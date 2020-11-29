Magnitude 5.1 earthquake rocks eastern Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A magnitude 5.1 earthquake jolted northeastern Taiwan at 9:42 p.m. tonight (Nov. 29), according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The epicenter of the temblor was 70.3 kilometers east-northeast of Hualien County Hall at a focal depth of 32.9 km, according to CWB data. Taiwan uses an intensity scale of one to seven, which gauges the degree to which a quake is felt at a specific location.

The quake’s intensity registered as a 3 in Yilan County and a 2 in Hualien County and Taipei City. A lesser intensity of 1 was recorded in New Taipei City, Nantou County, Taichung County, Miaoli County, Chiayi County, Changhua County, and Yunlin County.

No injuries resulting from either quake had been reported at the time of publication.