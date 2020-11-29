Taiwan’s Taichung to double number of foreign English teachers

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taichung City Education Bureau has said that it will double the number of foreign English teachers for next year in order to improve the English abilities of students.

Kuomingtang (KMT) City Councilwoman Lee Li-hua (李麗華) on Friday (Nov. 27) asked the city government to improve English standards by rolling out more bilingual curricula, according to CNA.

In response, Taichung City Education Bureau Director Yang Cheng-sheng (楊振昇) said that currently, the city employs 35 foreign English teachers, but the bureau plans to double the number to 70 for next year.

The pool of foreign English teachers will be shared by different schools, Yang said, adding it is hoped that creating more environments guided by native speakers will make up the crucial difference for schoolchildren.