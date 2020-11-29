3 new imported cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Taiwan

Three Indonesian women who came to Taiwan to work have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the number of cases in the country to 651 since the pandemic began late last year, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said Sunday.

Two of the women, in their 30s and 40s, arrived in Taiwan on Nov.14 on the same flight and showed no symptoms upon entering the country,CECC spokesman Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) said at a press briefing in Taipei.

They were tested for COVID-19 on Nov. 27 upon completion of their mandatory 14-day quarantine and their results came back positive on Sunday.

The other Indonesian woman, in her 20s, also arrived in Taiwan on Nov. 14, and had a temporary loss of smell but no other symptoms, so she did not immediately report her symptoms.

She was tested for COVID-19 on Nov. 27 upon completion of her quarantine and the results on Sunday were positive.

To date, Taiwan has reported 651 cases of COVID-19, 559 of which have been classified as imported.

Of the total, 565 patients have recovered, seven have died and 79 are in hospital, according to CECC data.