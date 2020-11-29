Friends of Taiwanese student killed by drunk driver in S. Korea petition authorities

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — South Korean TV station MBC on Friday (Nov. 27) released a video showing the moments just before a female Taiwanese student was killed by a drunk driver in Seoul on Nov. 6 — just as her friends mount a petition for a crackdown on the dangerous practice.

The MBC video shows Tseng Yi-lin (曾以琳), 28, daughter of Chiayi Hospital Anesthesiology Department Director Tseng Ching-hui (曾慶暉), crossing the street in accordance with the traffic light. When she is halfway across the road, she notices a car speeding towards her and stops, but the car does not slow down.

According to a police investigation, the accident happened in Seoul’s affluent Gangnam district. The driver was later detained by the authorities, CNA reported.

Tseng Yi-lin’s relatives and friends launched an official petition to the South Korean government on Nov. 23, calling for the imposition of more severe criminal penalties for drunk drivers. The petition reached the threshold of 200,000 signatures on Saturday morning, which will force the South Korean government to respond within a month’s time.



(MBC video)