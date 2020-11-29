DPP to hold national security seminars in four major cities

The ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) is scheduled to hold a series of seminars on bolstering Taiwan's national security in four major cities in December, with the first slated for Dec. 3, in Taipei, a party official in charge of China affairs said Sunday.

With China's rising power, the competition between the United States and China and Taiwan's longstanding geostrategic importance to the top two powers in the Asia-Pacific region, Taiwan's national security can be guaranteed only by improving its national strength, according to Wu Jun-zhi (吳峻鋕), head of the DPP's China affairs department.

To allow Taiwan's people to gain a better understanding of and care for Taiwan's future, the department will hold the seminars under the theme of "Strengthen Taiwan, the country will be safe," to convey the party's ideas and views while listening to public opinion on the topic, Wu said.

The forum in Taipei will focus on U.S.-China-Taiwan relations, while the three other forums will take place in Taichung Dec. 18, in Tainan Dec. 20, and in Kaohsiung Dec. 26 on national defense and security, the situation in Hong Kong, and Taiwan's economy, respectively.