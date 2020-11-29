Cold weather forecast in Taiwan next week

The weather will be cold with sporadic rainfall in northern and northeastern Taiwan next week and significant temperature differences in the central and southern areas, the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) forecast Sunday.

From Monday to Saturday, the highs will be at 20-22 degrees Celsius in northern and northeastern Taiwan, 27-30 degrees in the central and southern areas, and 23-25 degrees in Hualien and Pingtung counties in the east, according to the CWB's weather forecast.

The bureau projected that in the coming week, there will be downpours in some places in Keelung's northern coast, the mountainous area of Greater Taipei, and northeastern Taiwan, while the sky will be cloudy or clear in the central and southern areas, due to the continuous impact of the northeasterly monsoon.

People are advised to take precautions against temperature changes or rainfall.

Meanwhile, the ferry services between Taitung County and Green Island off the county's eastern coast for Sunday were completely canceled due to rough waves and strong winds, according to the East Maritime Affairs Center's notice.

Also canceled were the ferry services between Taitung and the outlying island of Lanyu for Sunday because of safety concerns, the notice added.