No. 6 Florida overcomes slow start to beat Kentucky 34-10

Florida quarterback Kyle Trask, left, scrambles away from Kentucky defensive end Joshua Paschal (4) as he looks for a receiver during the second half ... Florida quarterback Kyle Trask, left, scrambles away from Kentucky defensive end Joshua Paschal (4) as he looks for a receiver during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

After intercepting a pass, Florida linebacker Mohamoud Diabate (11) dives for extra yardage over Kentucky tight end Keaton Upshaw during the second ha... After intercepting a pass, Florida linebacker Mohamoud Diabate (11) dives for extra yardage over Kentucky tight end Keaton Upshaw during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida’s Kyle-to-Kyle connection returned in a big way after a two-week hiatus and put the sixth-ranked Gators on the verge of the Southeastern Conference championship game.

Kyle Trask found Kyle Pitts for three touchdowns, including a 56-yarder in which the star tight end ran away from a cornerback, and Florida overcame a sluggish start to beat Kentucky 34-10 on Saturday.

It was Pitts’ first game since suffering a concussion and breaking his nose on a hit against Georgia. Trask wasted little time reconnecting with his favorite and most talented target.

Trask has 34 TD passes this season, moving him past 2007 Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow and into a tie for third on the school’s single-season list. Only Danny Wuerffel (39 in 1996, 35 in 1995) is ahead of him. Rex Grossman also had 34 in 2001.

Trask did break one of Wuerffel’s records Saturday. He became the first player in school history with at least three TD passes in eight consecutive games, topping Wuerffel’s mark of seven set in 1996.

Trask is on pace to pass Wuerffel for TDs, too, and it could happen in his final two regular-season games. More importantly for Trask and the Gators (7-1), though, is they can clinch the East Division with a victory at Tennessee next week. The Wildcats are 3-6.

NO. 12 INDIANA 27, MARYLAND 11

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Stevie Scott III had three touchdown runs and Indiana had three interceptions, three sacks and a game-changing safety.

Freshman Tim Baldwin Jr. ran for a season-high 106 yards for the Hoosiers (5-1).

The safety midway through the third quarter gave the Hoosiers a 9-3 lead, and Indiana extended the margin to 17-3 on the ensuring possession. Scott scored on a 1-yard plunge and backup quarterback Jack Tuttle completed his first throw of the day — a 2-point conversion to Peyton Hendershot. Tuttle also led the Hoosiers to two fourth-quarter scores after replacing injured starter Michael Penix Jr.

Maryland (2-2) was coming off a 21-day break stemming from a COVID-19 outbreak that caused the cancellation of two games.

NO. 21 OKLAHOMA STATE 50, TEXAS TECH 44

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Dezmon Jackson rushed for career highs of 235 yards and three touchdowns and Oklahoma State bounced back from a disappointing loss to rival Oklahoma.

Jackson had 36 carries in part because the top two backs, Chuba Hubbard and LD Brown, did not play. The Cowboys still ran for a season-high 317 yards.

Hubbard was out with a right ankle injury. Brown has been fighting through injuries.

Spencer Sanders passed for 222 yards and ran for 78, and Tylan Wallace caught seven passes for 129 yards and a score for Oklahoma State (6-2, 5-2 Big 12).

Alan Bowman passed for 384 yards and three touchdowns, Erik Ezukanma caught seven passes for 183 yards and two touchdowns, and SaRodorick Thompson ran for 133 yards and two scores for Texas Tech. The Red Raiders (3-6, 2-6) gained 639 yards.