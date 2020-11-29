France mourns Dominici and beats Italy 36-5 to reach final

France's Jonathan Danty is driven towards the line by teammates to score a try during the Autumn Nations Cup rugby union international match between F... France's Jonathan Danty is driven towards the line by teammates to score a try during the Autumn Nations Cup rugby union international match between France and Italy at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis near Paris, Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

Italy's Carlo Canna kicks the ball as France's Killian Geraci tries to charge down during the Autumn Nations Cup rugby union international match betwe... Italy's Carlo Canna kicks the ball as France's Killian Geraci tries to charge down during the Autumn Nations Cup rugby union international match between France and Italy at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis near Paris, Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

France's Cameron Woki takes lineout during the Autumn Nations Cup rugby union international match between France and Italy at the Stade de France in S... France's Cameron Woki takes lineout during the Autumn Nations Cup rugby union international match between France and Italy at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis near Paris, Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

Italy, in blue, and French players contest ththe ball during the Autumn Nations Cup rugby union international match between France and Italy at the St... Italy, in blue, and French players contest ththe ball during the Autumn Nations Cup rugby union international match between France and Italy at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis near Paris, Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

The French team observe a minute of silence in honour of former French winger Christophe Dominici who died earlier this week, before the Autumn Nation... The French team observe a minute of silence in honour of former French winger Christophe Dominici who died earlier this week, before the Autumn Nations Cup rugby union international match between France and Italy at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis near Paris, Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

A banner in memorial of former French winger Christophe Dominici who died earlier this week, is displayed in the stands before the Autumn Nations Cup ... A banner in memorial of former French winger Christophe Dominici who died earlier this week, is displayed in the stands before the Autumn Nations Cup rugby union international match between France and Italy at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis near Paris, Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

PARIS (AP) — France's heart-broken players mourned Christophe Dominici and then the makeshift side overcame Italy 36-5 on Saturday to set up an Autumn Nations Cup final against England.

Dominici’s first try for France was on his international debut against England 22 years ago, and it came as the newly built Stade de France hosted its first test.

Perhaps fitting, then, that French rugby waved goodbye to one of its favorite sons on a field where he scored six of his 25 international tries and another three in club rugby finals.

Five tries were scored by a France team with 13 changes from the win in Scotland last week, including starts for five debutants as part of an agreement with clubs to rotate players.

They led 10-5 with 25 minutes left when debutant winger Gabin Villiere showed good pace to cut through and leap over the line for a converted score moments after his counterpart Jacopo Trulla was sin-binned.

The forwards then helped scrumhalf and stand-in captain Baptiste Serin over the line, and fullback Brice Dulin broke two tackles and fed the speedy right winger Teddy Thomas for a third try in eight exhilarating minutes.

Flanker Sekou Macalou's last-gasp try padded the score for a young French side, but did not fully reflect how difficult it was early on against the feisty Italians.

“We had little time to prepare together, so that was normal. But we gave anything and I’m proud for the young players who came in,” Serin said. “I made myself available for them all week, because there was a bit of stress and a fear of not doing well. But they all came through.”

France was stunned early when Italy flyhalf Paolo Garbisi sold a great dummy before passing inside to center Carlo Canna to score after 26 minutes.

Italy was ahead and it woke up the French.

Center Jonathan Danty bulldozed over Garbisi and through two other players to get France's first try in the 36th, and France went into halftime up 10-5.

France topped its group and faces Six Nations champion England at Twickenham on Dec. 6.

England earlier beat Wales 24-13 in Llanelli.

Back at Stade de France, a minute's silence was held for Dominici, who died on Tuesday at the age of 48, and French Rugby Federation president Bernard Laporte teared up. The players wore his nickname ’Domi’ on their left sleeves. A giant photo of Dominici was in the stands behind one of the goalposts.

Also on hand were France coach Fabien Galthie, who was Dominic’s friend, teammate and club coach at Stade Francais, and former Stade Francais president Max Guazzini.

“He had the gift of sharing,” former teammate Vincent Clerc said on French television. “He was someone we liked having next to us.”

