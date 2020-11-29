Gabbert, Sorenson combine for 4 TDs in Miami (Ohio) win

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Brett Gabbert threw for a career-high 308 yards and teamed with Jack Sorenson for four touchdowns, three in the first-half, as Miami (Ohio) defeated winless Akron 38-7 on Saturday to claim the program's 700th win.

The RedHawks (2-1, 2-1) are the 31st FBS program and first in the Mid-American Conference, to reach 700 wins. Miami had not played since Nov. 10, a loss at Buffalo.

Gabbert found Sorenson with scoring passes of 61, 29 and 28 yards in the first half, and a 15-yarder early in the fourth quarter. Sorenson caught eight balls for career-highs of 177 yards and four TDs.

Gabbert’s 61-yard TD to Sorenson began as a screen pass to the left side. Sorenson picked up a key block and ran untouched to the end zone.

Akron (0-4, 0-4) went into halftime with 69 yards of offense and was 0-fo-5 on third down, but picked up in the second half. The Zips were outgained 416 yards to 145. Freshman Zach Gibson threw for 141 yards and found Michael Mathison for an 11-yard TD in the fourth quarter to avoid the shutout.

The game was played without fans as stricter COVID-19 protocols, which run through Dec. 16, took effect in Ohio.

