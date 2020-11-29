BC-RGU--Autumn Nations Cup Glance,0149
Autumn Nations Cup Rugby Glance
%byline(By The Associated Press%)
|Autumn Nations Cup
|Group A
|
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|Pts
|England
|3
|3
|0
|0
|82
|20
|13
|Ireland
|2
|1
|0
|1
|39
|27
|4
|Wales
|3
|1
|0
|2
|40
|56
|4
|Georgia
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|58
|0
|Group B
|
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|Pts
|France
|3
|3
|0
|0
|86
|20
|14
|Scotland
|3
|2
|0
|1
|71
|39
|11
|Italy
|3
|1
|0
|2
|50
|54
|5
|Fiji
|3
|0
|0
|3
|0
|84
|0
|Round 3
|Saturday, Nov. 28
|Edinburgh
Scotland vs. Fiji cancelled, coronavirus (Scotland awarded 28-0 win)
England 24, Wales 13
France 36, Italy 5
Ireland vs. Georgia, 1400 GMT
|Finals
|Saturday, Dec. 5
|Edinburgh
Georgia vs. tbd, 1200 GMT
Ireland vs. tbd, 1415 GMT
Wales vs. tbd, 1645 GMT
England vs. France, 1400 GMT