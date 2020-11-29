Alexa
BC-RGU--Autumn Nations Cup Glance

By  Associated Press
2020/11/29 06:06
Autumn Nations Cup
Group A
P W D L F A Pts
England 3 3 0 0 82 20 13
Ireland 2 1 0 1 39 27 4
Wales 3 1 0 2 40 56 4
Georgia 2 0 0 2 0 58 0

Group B
P W D L F A Pts
France 3 3 0 0 86 20 14
Scotland 3 2 0 1 71 39 11
Italy 3 1 0 2 50 54 5
Fiji 3 0 0 3 0 84 0

Round 3
Saturday, Nov. 28
Edinburgh

Scotland vs. Fiji cancelled, coronavirus (Scotland awarded 28-0 win)

Llanelli

England 24, Wales 13

Paris

France 36, Italy 5

Sunday, Nov. 29
Dublin

Ireland vs. Georgia, 1400 GMT

Finals
Saturday, Dec. 5
Edinburgh

Georgia vs. tbd, 1200 GMT

Dublin

Ireland vs. tbd, 1415 GMT

Llanelli

Wales vs. tbd, 1645 GMT

Sunday
London

England vs. France, 1400 GMT