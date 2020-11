PARIS (AP) — France has beaten Italy 36-5 in Autumn Nations Cup rugby on Saturday.

___

France 36 (Jonathan Danty, Gabine Villiere, Baptiste Serin, Teddy Thomas, Sekou Macalou tries; Matthieu Jalibert 3 conversions, penalty, Louis Carbonel conversion), Italy 5 (Carlo Canna try). HT: 10-5