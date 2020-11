LLANELLI, Wales (AP) — England has beaten Wales 24-13 at Parc y Scarlets in the Autumn Nations Cup on Saturday.

___

England 24 (Henry Slade, Mako Vunipola tries; Owen Farrell conversion 4 penalties), Wales 13 (Johnny Williams try; Leigh Halfpenny conversion, Dan Biggar 2 penalties). HT: 11-7