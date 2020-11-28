Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

NFL Expanded Glance

By  Associated Press
2020/11/28 23:00
NFL Expanded Glance

All Times EST

AMERICAN CONFERENCE East
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Buffalo 7 3 0 .700 272 265 4-1-0 3-2-0 5-2-0 2-1-0 4-0-0
Miami 6 4 0 .600 264 202 3-2-0 3-2-0 3-3-0 3-1-0 1-2-0
New England 4 6 0 .400 209 238 3-2-0 1-4-0 4-4-0 0-2-0 2-1-0
N.Y. Jets 0 10 0 .000 149 302 0-5-0 0-5-0 0-8-0 0-2-0 0-4-0
South
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Indianapolis 7 3 0 .700 276 208 4-1-0 3-2-0 3-3-0 4-0-0 1-1-0
Tennessee 7 3 0 .700 279 259 4-2-0 3-1-0 5-3-0 2-0-0 2-1-0
Houston 4 7 0 .364 268 297 2-3-0 2-4-0 3-5-0 1-2-0 2-1-0
Jacksonville 1 9 0 .100 202 298 1-4-0 0-5-0 1-7-0 0-2-0 1-3-0
North
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Pittsburgh 10 0 0 1.000 298 174 5-0-0 5-0-0 7-0-0 3-0-0 3-0-0
Cleveland 7 3 0 .700 238 261 5-1-0 2-2-0 4-3-0 3-0-0 2-2-0
Baltimore 6 4 0 .600 268 195 2-3-0 4-1-0 4-4-0 2-0-0 2-1-0
Cincinnati 2 7 1 .250 213 270 2-2-0 0-5-1 2-6-0 0-1-1 0-4-0
West
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Kansas City 9 1 0 .900 321 214 4-1-0 5-0-0 8-1-0 1-0-0 3-1-0
Las Vegas 6 4 0 .600 286 276 2-3-0 4-1-0 4-3-0 2-1-0 3-1-0
Denver 4 6 0 .400 206 267 2-3-0 2-3-0 4-4-0 0-2-0 1-2-0
L.A. Chargers 3 7 0 .300 260 273 2-3-0 1-4-0 3-4-0 0-3-0 0-3-0
NATIONAL CONFERENCE East
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Washington 4 7 0 .364 241 243 3-3-0 1-4-0 1-2-0 3-5-0 3-2-0
Philadelphia 3 6 1 .350 220 254 2-2-1 1-4-0 0-3-1 3-3-0 2-2-0
N.Y. Giants 3 7 0 .300 195 236 2-3-0 1-4-0 0-1-0 3-6-0 3-2-0
Dallas 3 8 0 .273 251 359 2-4-0 1-4-0 0-2-0 3-6-0 1-3-0
South
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
New Orleans 8 2 0 .800 295 222 5-1-0 3-1-0 1-1-0 7-1-0 4-0-0
Tampa Bay 7 4 0 .636 320 253 3-2-0 4-2-0 3-0-0 4-4-0 2-2-0
Carolina 4 7 0 .364 253 272 2-4-0 2-3-0 1-2-0 3-5-0 1-4-0
Atlanta 3 7 0 .300 252 275 1-4-0 2-3-0 1-0-0 2-7-0 1-2-0
North
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Green Bay 7 3 0 .700 308 258 3-1-0 4-2-0 2-1-0 5-2-0 2-1-0
Chicago 5 5 0 .500 191 209 2-3-0 3-2-0 0-2-0 5-3-0 1-1-0
Minnesota 4 6 0 .400 264 278 1-4-0 3-2-0 1-2-0 3-4-0 3-1-0
Detroit 4 7 0 .364 252 328 1-4-0 3-3-0 1-2-0 3-5-0 0-3-0
West
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
L.A. Rams 7 3 0 .700 243 192 4-0-0 3-3-0 0-2-0 7-1-0 1-1-0
Seattle 7 3 0 .700 318 287 5-0-0 2-3-0 2-1-0 5-2-0 2-2-0
Arizona 6 4 0 .600 287 238 3-2-0 3-2-0 2-1-0 4-3-0 2-1-0
San Francisco 4 6 0 .400 238 234 1-4-0 3-2-0 2-1-0 2-5-0 1-2-0

___

Thursday's Games

Houston 41, Detroit 25

Washington 41, Dallas 16

Sunday's Games

Arizona at New England, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Las Vegas at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Tennessee at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

New Orleans at Denver, 4:05 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 4:25 p.m.

Chicago at Green Bay, 8:20 p.m.

Monday's Games

Seattle at Philadelphia, 8:15 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Baltimore at Pittsburgh, 8 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 3

Dallas at Baltimore, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 6

Cincinnati at Miami, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at Houston, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Las Vegas at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

New Orleans at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Washington at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Seattle, 4:05 p.m.

New England at L.A. Chargers, 4:25 p.m.

Philadelphia at Green Bay, 4:25 p.m.

Denver at Kansas City, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Carolina, Tampa Bay

Monday, Dec. 7

Buffalo at San Francisco, 8:15 p.m.