Germany: Far-right AfD congress prompts anti-racism protest

Demonstrators protested against Alternative for Germany, the far-right political party, as it opened a party conference on Saturday.

The DPA news agency reported that some 500 anti-racist protesters had turned up to a march in the western town of Kalkar, close to the Dutch border.

They brandished placards that read "Hate is not an opinion" and "no room for Nazis."

The AfD rejects any comparison with the Nazis and describe themselves as nationalist and conservative.

Stand up Against Racism spokesperson Jannik Berbalk said the cold weather was the main reason for the low turnout, which they had expected to be more than 1,000-strong.

He told AFP that the protesters "complied with all the conditions" with regards to coronavirus, saying the march was "peaceful."

The Alternative for Germany, known by its German acronym AfD, is holding the meeting to review its policies on retirement and basic income. They also plan to make several internal party appointments.

Both protesters and AfD delegates have to wear masks during the demonstration and convention due to coronavirus restrictions.

Mid-pandemic conference

About 600 delegates have been invited to the AfD forum, despite the coronavirus pandemic.

AfD leader Tino Chrupalla opened the conference by attacking the government's coronavirus policies.

He said livelihoods were being destroyed by the lockdown measures and that the wave of bankruptcies would continue.

He defended the decision to proceed with the face-to-face conference, saying: "If we let ourselves be shut away by a virus, then democracy has already lost."

The Alternative for Germany (AfD) has grown rapidly since it was formed in 2013. It is now the biggest opposition party in the Bundestag national parliament, with 89 seats. Founded in 2013 as an anti-euro party, it has shifted its focus to immigration and Islam.

The party was a staunch critic of Chancellor Angela Merkel's migration policy in 2015, when she welcomed more than 1 million migrants into Germany.

AfD chairman Jorg Meuthen warned its supporters that they need to do more to boost their electoral appeal.

"We will not achieve more success by appearing more and more aggressive," he said.

