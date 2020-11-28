CECC mulls fines for travelers arriving without COVID-19 testing

Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said on Saturday that it is considering guidelines to fine those who arrive in the country without proof of a recent COVID-19 test, after such tests become mandatory in Taiwan on Dec. 1.

Earlier this month, the CECC announced that it would begin requiring anyone seeking to enter Taiwan to present an English-language certificate of a negative COVID-19 RT-PCR test taken within three days of boarding when checking in.

It later listed several exceptions to the rule, namely for individuals coming from countries where self-paid tests are unavailable, or who are in urgent situations or have otherwise been given prior approval.

At a press briefing on Saturday, CECC physician Lin Yung-ching (林詠青) said the government health body is drafting guidelines to fine travelers who arrive without a test result or a valid exemption.

"People who are unable to provide a COVID-19 test result will not only have to pay for a test upon arrival, but could also face fines of NT$10,000 (US$351)-NT$150,000 under the Communicable Disease Control Act," Lin said.

The guidelines will provide a basis for determining the amount of the fine based on the details of the case, he said.

Meanwhile, in cases of travelers who have tested positive for COVID-19, Lin said, it would depend on the laws of the country from which they departed, as well as the regulations of the airline they used as to whether they would be allowed to board.