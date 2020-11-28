Two Chinese warplanes intrude into Taiwan’s ADIZ

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Two Chinese Y-8 aircraft intruded into the southwest sector of Taiwan’s Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ) Saturday (Nov. 28), according to the Ministry of National Defense.

As on 19 previous occasions in November alone, Taiwan’s Air Force scrambled jets, issued radio warnings to the Chinese aircraft and deployed air defense missile systems to monitor their activity, the Liberty Times reported.

The Y-8 planes spotted Saturday were of two different types, with one an anti-submarine aircraft (Y-8 ASW) and the other a reconnaissance jet (Y-8 RECCE), according to the military.

Both reportedly crossed the Taiwan Strait from the border area between the Chinese provinces of Fujian and Guangzhou in the direction of southwest Taiwan before backtracking along the same route.

