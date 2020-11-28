Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwanese-American shoe tycoon Tony Hsieh dies at 46

Hsieh described as a visionary who revolutionized online retailing

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/11/28 17:32
Former Zappos CEO Tony Hsieh (Twitter, Zappos photo) 

Former Zappos CEO Tony Hsieh (Twitter, Zappos photo) 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Zappos CEO Tony Hsieh ( 謝家華) has died at the age of 46 after a house fire, reports said Friday (Nov. 27).

Both of his parents were Taiwanese, but Hsieh was born in the state of Illinois. He graduated from Harvard University with a degree in computer science before joining tech giant Oracle.

After just five months, he left to found a company of his own, which he later sold to Microsoft. He went on to gain control over an online shoe company, which was renamed Zappos and played a role in the revolutionizing of retail and online shopping.

He sold the company to Amazon in 2009 but stayed on as CEO until last August, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported. The tycoon had played a role in Nevada's renovation projects and recently bought a considerable amount of real estate in the Utah ski resort of Park City.

An attorney for Hsieh said the business leader had died “due to complications from injuries sustained in a house fire,” the Review-Journal reported.
Tony Hsieh
Zappos
Las Vegas
Taiwanese-American
shoes
Amazon
Harvard University

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan proposes lucrative supply chain cooperation with US
Taiwan proposes lucrative supply chain cooperation with US
2020/10/22 16:50
Taiwanese Americans for Biden to hold rally in Taipei Saturday
Taiwanese Americans for Biden to hold rally in Taipei Saturday
2020/10/20 15:31
Taiwanese Americans for Biden mobilize for Democratic ticket
Taiwanese Americans for Biden mobilize for Democratic ticket
2020/10/19 17:50
China’s Hong Kong national security law affects US colleges
China’s Hong Kong national security law affects US colleges
2020/08/20 11:53
German chemicals giant BASF opens global footwear innovation center in Taiwan
German chemicals giant BASF opens global footwear innovation center in Taiwan
2020/08/11 16:16