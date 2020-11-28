Alexa
Indonesian student dies in Taiwan scooter accident

Fellow student taken to hospital suffering fractures, no cause for accident determined yet

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/11/28 16:54
An Indonesian student died in a scooter accident in Kaohsiung Saturday morning 

An Indonesian student died in a scooter accident in Kaohsiung Saturday morning  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A student from Indonesia was killed and another injured when their scooter suddenly veered to the left and hit the median on a Kaohsiung road, reports said Saturday (Nov. 28).

No cause has been determined for the accident, CNA reported. The survivor had zero-level alcohol in his blood, while an autopsy will be necessary for the deceased student.

The 22-year-old exchange student identified by his Chinese surname Mo (莫) took his friend Su (蘇), 22, on a scooter ride in the district of Niaosong before 5:45 a.m. Saturday. After a car passed them by, the scooter veered left across the road before crashing into the median, a video showed.

Mo died instantly while Su was taken to the hospital with fractures, according to the CNA report. They were on their way to school, which was notified of the accident by police.
scooter
scooter accident
scooter crash
Indonesian students
Indonesia
Kaohsiung
Niaosong

