Taiwan's Judicial Yuan shows it has an open heart

Art at the Judicial Yuan. (Taiwan News photo) Art at the Judicial Yuan. (Taiwan News photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Judicial Yuan is open for art, with shows taking place on Saturday (Nov. 28) and Sunday (Nov. 29).

“Open House Taipei” originates in London, 1992, and has taken place in major cities worldwide. Due to the pandemic Taiwan is one of only two countries, along with Switzerland, to host the event this year, said curator Wu Juo-hao (吳卓昊).

The Judicial Yuan will open its doors to the public, along with 73 other institutions, such as artist studios and high-end bars, according to Wu. Works include those from calligrapher Chu Chen-nan (朱振南), photographer Kyo, and design studio Black and Blue Cosmos (黑青).



Veteran Taiwanese calligrapher Chu Chen-nan's work in the Judicial Yuan. (Taiwan News photo)

The Judicial Yuan President's Office, Constitutional Court, and Conference Room for the Justices of the Constitutional Court, will all open for the event. It is Taipei's first time as host.

Established in 1934, the Judicial Yuan is a historic site next to Taipei First Girls High School in Zhongzheng District. President of the Judicial Yuan, Hsu Tzong-li (許宗力), led a tour of his office and the Conference Room on Saturday morning (Nov. 28).



President of the Judicial Yuan, Hsu Tzong-li, in his office (Taiwan News photo)

Hsu introduced Chu’s calligraphy, saying the work “Justice for the People” (司法為民) is hung in a central position as a reminder to people of their duty. “This is a place where many significant laws were formed,” said Hsu.

Hsu said the Judicial Yuan decided to take part in the event as a gesture that represents an open dialogue with the people. In the Grand Justices Conference Room, the curatorial team exhibited reinterpretations of select laws, such as the legitimation of same-sex marriage and decriminalization of adultery, said Hsu.

Three documentary films will also be shown at the venue. The Judicial Yuan will open from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Nov. 28-29. Visitors must make a reservation to visit in advance.

For more information, please visit the website.



An art installation and constitutional interpretations inside the Conference Room for the Justices of the Constitutional Court. (Taiwan News photo)