Taiwan hog farmer group denounces KMT for throwing offal at legislature

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A pig farmers association has condemned KMT legislators for throwing pig offal at the Legislative Yuan on Friday (Nov. 27).

Taiwan Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) was stopped 12 times from talking at the country's highest decision-making body due to the Kuomintang (KMT) protests. The party wants to prevent the import of U.S. ractopamine-treated pork and beef products.

Su was finally able to give a briefing after the "offal fight," despite yelling and air horns from the KMT caucus. At previous meetings, KMT legislators introduced two giant inflatable pig props and called on Su to step down.



In response, Taiwan's largest pig farmers association, Swine ROC, issued a statement condemning the opposition party for using pig offal and other pork products to make a point. The farmers said the shenanigans were upsetting and would create a bad impression for pig products among customers.

"We the people working in the swine industry are saddened by the scenes. Pork is an important part of Taiwanese cuisine and should not become a campaign prop for politicians," the Swine ROC statement read.

"Taiwanese cherish food and the offal fight at the legislature is unacceptable and disrespectful." The statement also expressed concern the drama would negatively affect pork prices and demand.

The group called for a rational debate over the ractopamine issue between the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) administration and the KMT.