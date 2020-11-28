Taiwan only country to host European Film Festival indoors

Taiwanese officials and representatives from 17 European countries attend opening ceremony of Taiwan European Film Festival. (Facebook, TEFF... Taiwanese officials and representatives from 17 European countries attend opening ceremony of Taiwan European Film Festival. (Facebook, TEFF photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan is the only country in the world to host its annual European Film Festival at indoor theaters this year, the European Union (EU) representative in Taiwan said Friday (Nov. 27).

While the coronavirus pandemic continues to wreak havoc around the world, Taiwan has managed to eliminate local infections, since April 12. The country's successful containment of the virus has not only allowed its citizens to enjoy normal lives but also made it a popular destination for global performances and events.

During the opening ceremony of the 16th Taiwan European Film Festival (TEFF) on Friday, EU Representative in Taiwan, Filip Grzegorzewski, explained the festival is a celebration of cultural diversity and organized by European offices in different countries each year. He said all other participating countries moved their EU film events online or to outdoor spaces except Taiwan.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Tseng Hou-jen (曾厚仁), Deputy Minister of Culture Hsiao Tsung-huang (蕭宗煌), Taipei Deputy Mayor Tsai Ping-kun (蔡炳坤), and a dozen European representatives to Taiwan attended the opening event. They expressed the hope that Taiwanese audiences could become more familiar with European culture through the featured films, reported CNA.

According to TEFF website, the film festival was initiated in 2005 and has attracted audiences of more than 180,000 people over the years. A total of 17 films selected by European offices in Taiwan will be showcased at 28 venues in 15 cities around the country.

The festival is scheduled to run from Nov. 26 through Jan. 31, 2021. All screenings are free to attend, with both Chinese and English subtitles provided.

For more information, visit TEFF website or Facebook page.



(Facebook, TEFF image)