Bears name Mitchell Trubisky starting QB vs. Packers

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Mitchell Trubisky will be the Chicago Bears' starting quarterback against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night, coach Matt Nagy said Friday.

Trubisky took all the first-team snaps at practice this week but Nagy had stopped just short of designating him the starter, just in case Nick Foles was able to return from a hip and glute injury. But Foles was unable to practice again Friday and Nagy turned to Trubisky.

The Bears are trying to end a four-game losing streak.

Nagy said it's still possible Foles could be the backup quarterback for the game.

Trubisky suffered a right shoulder injury Nov. 1 against New Orleans while he ran on a zone-read, his only play since being benched against Atlanta in Week 3. Foles’ injury occurred on a sack in the fourth quarter of a 19-13 loss to Minnesota on Nov. 16.

Nagy turned to Foles seeking a spark for his team's offense, and he rallied Chicago from 16 points down in the fourth quarter to beat Atlanta after Trubisky was benched. But the Bears are 2-5 with Foles as the starter, averaging 16.7 points per game.

Foles has completed 202 of 311 passes for 1,852 yards with 10 touchdown passes and eight interceptions. He has a quarterback rating of 81.0.

Trubisky is 51 of 86 for 560 yards with six touchdowns, three interceptions and a passer rating of 87.4. The Bears won both games that Trubisky started and finished, including a rally from 17 points down in the fourth quarter in the opener at Detroit.

