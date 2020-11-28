Miami's Tagovailoa questionable for Jets due to sore thumb

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) watches the final minutes from the sidelines during the second half of an NFL football game against the ... Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) watches the final minutes from the sidelines during the second half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) looks to throw against the Denver Broncos during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 22... Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) looks to throw against the Denver Broncos during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

MIAMI (AP) — Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is questionable for Sunday's game at the New York Jets because of a sore thumb on his throwing hand.

Tagovailoa hurt his left thumb in practice.

“He's a tough tough kid,” coach Brian Flores said Friday. “He wants to play. We’ll see how it goes.”

Tagovailoa would be replaced by veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick, who came off the bench in the fourth quarter of last week's loss at Denver when Tagovailoa struggled.

Running back Salvon Ahmed (shoulder) and guard Solomon Kindley (foot) were ruled out.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL