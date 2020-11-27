India: Farmers clash with police on protest march to Delhi

Police in India used tear gas and water cannons to try and stop protesters from reaching the center of the capital Delhi on Friday.

Television footage showed plumes of smoke with some individuals throwing stones at police. Thousands, including many from the large farming state of Punjab, pressed against barricades, waving flags and sticks.

Farmers used tractors to try to clear the barriers that police had constructed using concrete blocks, shipping containers and horizontally parked trucks. Security personnel had also dug trenches on roads leading into the capital.

Police in riot gear, deployed in large numbers on the boundary between Delhi and Haryana state, also stopped protesters from entering the city.

"We are fighting for our rights," said Majhinder Singh Dhaliwal, one of the protest leaders. "We won't rest until we reach the capital and force the government to abolish these black laws."

Why are farmers protesting?

The farmers say new laws, approved by parliament in September, could cause the government to stop buying grain from them at guaranteed prices. They claim this could lead to them being exploited by huge corporations that would buy their produce at cheap prices.

The laws were hailed as a watershed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with farmers free to sell crops anywhere — including to big corporations, instead of at government-regulated wholesale markets that assure farmers of a minimum price.

Many farmer groups say the new law would leave small producers with little bargaining power. They fear the government will eventually withdraw price support for wheat and rice.

The government says it does not plan to scrap the wholesale markets.

