AP Week in Pictures, Europe and Africa

By  Associated Press
2020/11/27 17:35
A woman walks in snowfall in St.Petersburg, Russia, Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. A cyclone has brought heavy snowfall to St. Petersburg region. (AP Photo/Dm...
A man runs on a walkway of steel vaults, called the Agora, at the Athens Olympic Stadium complex as the sun sets, on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. The govern...
Far-right activists burn flares during a rally marking the anniversary of the death of Jose Antonio Primo de Rivera, founder of the Spanish fascist pa...
Tigray refugees who fled the conflict in the Ethiopia's Tigray region carry their belongings off a boat after arriving on the banks of the Tekeze Rive...
Policemen stand guard behind a security fence during a protest against bill on police images, in Paris, Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020. Thousands of people t...
Daniil Medvedev of Russia holds up the winners trophy as confetti falls after defeating Dominic Thiem of Austria in the final of the ATP World Finals ...
Burnt mortars stored at a damaged ammunition store near Aeygestan, in outskirts of Stepanakert, the capital of the separatist region of Nagorno-Karaba...
Migrants, most of them from Morocco, are watched by Spanish Police after arriving at the coast of the Canary Islands, Spain on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, ...
The Victoria Tower in Westminster, in London, Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020. Haircuts, shopping trips and visits to the pub will be back on the agenda for mi...
People light flares as they gather under a mural depicting soccer legend Diego Maradona, in Naples, Italy, Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020. Diego Maradona ha...
A demonstrator has her mask around her cuffs as restaurants, bars and night clubs owners demonstrate in Marseille, southern France, Thursday Nov.26, 2...

NOV. 20 - 26, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in the Europe and Africa regions.

The gallery was curated by AP photographer Pavel Golovkin in Moscow.

