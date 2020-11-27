7-SELECT x TABASCO® Take Spicy to the Next Level In their first-ever crossover launching 25th November

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 27 November 2020 - If you're a spicy food fanatic, then you know that chilli peppers are the perfect way to perk up any dish! To delight all those spicy food lovers out there, 7-Eleven, in their continuous quest to bring fun and excitement to its customers, has teamed up with TABASCO®, the legendary American century-old hot sauce brand, and developed a menu of new and original recipes. The result? A crowd-pleasing line up of 7-SELECT x TABASCO® items to make your mouth water. In this update, we're thrilled to unveil the Chipotle Meatball Hot Wrap and Chipotle Chicken Korean Roll - so you can now enjoy good quality spicy food on the go, anytime, anywhere. Plus there's more! We're also adding a pair of unmissable snack items to the Hot Shot menu - TABASCO® Buffalo Chicken Wings and TABASCO® Spicy Stirred Udon!













The Ideal Snack for One On the Go - 7-SELECT x TABASCO® Chipotle Chicken Korean Roll

When it comes to Korean comfort food, hot sauce is simply the must-have condiment. Now, just imagine the taste sensation if you were to add the iconic American spicy sauce to the beloved Korean handroll? 7-SELECT has done just that with the 7-SELECT x TABASCO® Chipotle Chicken Korean Roll ($20), combining the Korean "gimbap" with the smoky and flavourful TABASCO® Chipotle Pepper Sauce. A perfect partnership! Each handroll is packed with pickled radish, cucumber, cheese and chicken. And don't worry if you can't handle too much heat, this handroll is only mildly spicy so you'll still be able to enjoy the smoky pepper flavour.





The Perfect Afternoon Pick-Me-Up - 7-SELECT x TABASCO® Chipotle Meatball Hot Wrap

The 7-SELECT x TABASCO® Chipotle Meatball Hot Wrap ($18) -- a delectable combination of succulent chicken meatballs coated in smooth Mozzarella and cheddar cheese sauce and seasoned with a generous serving of TABASCO® Chipotle Pepper Sauce, made from slow-smoked jalapeno peppers. Experience its fusion of flavours -- the pairing of chilli and cheese is a match made in heaven!





Hot Shot Favourites with a Kick! TABASCO® Spicy Stirred Udon and TABASCO® Buffalo Chicken Wings

Udon has always been a popular choice on the Hot Shot menu. To delight the tastebuds and reward the support of our loyal fans, we're rolling out this brand new flavour. Introducing the all-new TABASCO® Spicy Stirred Udon ($12)! Seasoned with TABASCO® Sriracha Sauce, this lipsmackingly tasty bowl of deliciousness is a bold blend of spicy, salty and sweet!

Who doesn't love chicken wings? 7-Eleven is putting their special twist on this all-time favourite with the TABASCO® Buffalo Chicken Wing ($14/2 pieces). What's more, it's totally exclusive to 7-Eleven in Hong Kong, not to be found anywhere else! TABASCO® Buffalo Style Hot Sauce, a tangy combination of chilli and garlic, covers each tender juicy wing. Both fiery and moreish at the same time!





These all new TABASCO® products are available at 7-Eleven from 25th November. Don't miss out!

Heartfelt, Simple and Tasty

7-Eleven own brand products undergo a rigorous product development process at every stage, from selection of suppliers and ingredients, product sensory checks, quality control to even packaging design to ensure consistent quality. We hope these new own brand products showcased in this update bring enjoyment to our customers and enable you to experience tasty meal solutions anytime, anywhere. 7-Eleven own brand 7-SELECT products are good value, individually packaged, quick to prepare, convenient and tasty.





* All stated prices are valid from 25 November - 8 December 2020. Prices might change without notification. Product price shown at the store will be final.



