Taiwan Tourism Bureau announces subsidies for domestic tour groups

Program targets trips during weekdays lasting at least two days and one night

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/11/27 17:39
Crowds at the Rainbow Market in Hualien  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — In an effort to soften the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the travel sector, the Tourism Bureau will subsidize tour groups to the tune of NT$15,000 (US$525) if they travel for at least two days and one night during the week, reports said Friday (Nov. 27).

Each travel agency can receive the subsidy for a maximum of 15 tour groups, CNA reported. The initiative will be valid for the months of December 2020 and January 2021, which means it will end before the Lunar New Year holiday, a busy period for traveling that falls in February.

The program also encourages the employment of tour guides, and is expected to produce more than 1 million trips and generate NT$6.9 billion for the travel and tourism sector. The new scheme comes on top of other subsidy plans benefiting hotels and travel agencies that resulted in more than 18 million journeys from July through October, according to official data.
