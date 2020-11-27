Taiwan’s National Palace Museum rejects name change plan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The National Palace Museum (NPM) in Taipei dismissed on Friday (Nov. 27) reports of a name change that some say is part of the government’s desinicization efforts.

In a statement, NPM said the cultural center is on a mission to become a “museum of the 21st century.” However, a name change is not involved in the plan.

NPM will push ahead with organizational reform, which entails an upgrade to its digital services and the incorporated management of its archives and literature. The plan will not seek a reduction in the number of personnel, which stands at 368, and has been submitted to the Cabinet for review.

Speculation has been rife about NPM being downgraded from a second-tier organ of the Cabinet to a third-tier affiliate under the auspices of the Ministry of Culture. Meanwhile, rumors of a name change have led the opposition Kuomintang (KMT) to accuse the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) of attempting to strip the museum of its Chinese connections.

NPM, which shares its roots with the Palace Museum in the Forbidden City of Beijing, boasts a collection of 700,000 ancient Chinese artifacts spanning thousands of years of imperial Chinese history. The relics are part of the hoard of treasures evacuated in the 1930s during the Japanese invasion and shipped to Taiwan in the 1940s at the order of the then Nationalist Government, which relocated to Taiwan when the communists gained the upper hand in the Chinese Civil War.