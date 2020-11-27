Alexa
  2. New Immigrants

Taiwan’s Triple Stimulus Vouchers available to APRC holders until Dec. 31, 2020

By  Taiwan News
2020/11/27 17:10
A foreign resident shows his Triple Stimulus Vouchers. 

The Triple Stimulus Vouchers program launched July 15 allows not only Taiwanese citizens but also foreign or Chinese spouses who have resident permits to purchase them, effectively spurring domestic consumption.

In expanding the program, around 11,600 Alien Permanent Resident Certificate (APRC) holders and 1,400 foreign diplomats in Taiwan are able to collect Triple Stimulus Vouchers, starting Nov. 16. Those eligible pay NT$1,000 and receive NT$3,000 worth of vouchers, which can be used for the year-end shopping season. The deadline to use the vouchers is Dec. 31, 2020.

APRC holders and foreign diplomats can obtain printed vouchers from the post office with their National Health Insurance card (or Alien Permanent Resident Certificate) and NT$1,000. Or, they can obtain them digitally by registering with a credit card (which they can apply for at a Taiwan bank), stored value cards or mobile payments on the Triple Stimulus Vouchers program website.

For more information, please check “Triple Stimulus Vouchers” on https://3000.gov.tw/.

