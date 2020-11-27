Alexa
Ministry of Culture may amend rules for Chinese journalists in Taiwan

Taiwan reiterates stance that Chinese reporters cannot engage in local political programs

By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/11/27 17:48
MOC reportedly considers tightening regulations regarding Chinese journalists posted in Taiwan. (Youtube screenshot)

MOC reportedly considers tightening regulations regarding Chinese journalists posted in Taiwan. (Youtube screenshot)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Culture (MOC) is reportedly planning to amend the conditions under which Chinese journalists can work in Taiwan.

On Thursday (Nov. 26), media reports suggested the government may revise rules for Chinese media personnel posted in Taiwan and generate a list of what they can or cannot report on during their stay. Although Taiwan has allowed Chinese news organizations to post correspondents in the country since 2000, they are prohibited from engaging in activities other than news reporting.

The issue was highlighted in July when Taiwan expelled two journalists from China's Southeast Television station for hosting televised studio programs critical of the Taiwan government. The political show, "Strait Express" (海峽新幹線), featured a Chinese host and two Taiwanese critics, who often appeared to be supportive of Beijing's perspective.

Pro-democracy activists and politicians have since urged MOC to revise regulations for Chinese journalists working in Taiwan. Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) lawmaker Chiu Chih-wei (邱志偉) even went so far as to suggest all news talk shows broadcast by Chinese TV companies should be banned.

During a regular press conference Thursday afternoon, Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council Spokesman Chiu Chui-cheng (邱垂正) emphasized that Chinese journalists who violated work regulations will have their credentials and entry permits revoked. He added the government will continue to inspect Chinese media outlets in Taiwan for any wrongdoing, reported CNA.

Two Chinese reporters expelled by the Taiwan government in July over their involvement in political talk shows. (CNA photo)
Ministry of Culture
Chinese media
talk show
Chinese influence
Chinese reporters
journalists
Mainland Affairs Council
Southeast Television

