New Taipei sets up gamers’ alliance to produce international talent

New Taipei City Mayor Hou Yu-ih (back row, fifth from right) welcomes the launch of a gamers' alliance New Taipei City Mayor Hou Yu-ih (back row, fifth from right) welcomes the launch of a gamers' alliance (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — New Taipei City announced Friday (Nov. 27) the establishment of a gamers’ alliance to produce international talent, professionalize the industry, and increase knowledge of English terminology in gaming.

The move came ahead of the 2021 edition of Taiwan’s National Games hosted by New Taipei. eSports are included in the program for the first time, CNA reported.

Mayor Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜) emphasized that gaming is more than just eSports — includes design, film cutting and editing, broadcasting, and art direction. Cooperation between business, academics, and government would boost the international competitiveness of local education in combination with bilingual classes, he said.

The project has brought people together to share resources, such as teachers and classes, with the purpose of producing gaming talent for international competitions, according to the report.