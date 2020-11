Commuters wearing face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus walk on a street in Tokyo. Commuters wearing face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus walk on a street in Tokyo. (AP photo)

Coronavirus infections in Tokyo hit a record daily 570 cases, topping the previous high of 539, the Tokyo metropolitan government said on Friday (Nov. 27).

It comes with a record 9,792 tests conducted, Tokyo said.

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike has called the coronavirus situation in the Japanese capital “tough” and asked some businesses to shorten their hours again.