Nordic countries promote sustainable solutions in Taiwan

2020 Nordic Sustainable Energy & Environment Forum is held in Taipei on Nov. 26. (Taipei City Government photo) 2020 Nordic Sustainable Energy & Environment Forum is held in Taipei on Nov. 26. (Taipei City Government photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Given Taiwan’s urgent need to pursue sustainable development, Finland, Denmark, and Sweden are seeking to provide solutions and foster industrial cooperation and business opportunities.

The Nordic Sustainable Energy & Environment Forum was held Thursday (Nov. 26) in Taipei. The second edition of the annual forum — co-hosted by the representative offices of Finland, Denmark, and Sweden in Taiwan — partnered for the first time with Taipei City Government.

Nordic countries, both the public and private sectors, have a long tradition of demanding and supporting sustainable development, remarked Bo Mønsted, the Danish representative to Taiwan. “We see sustainability as a drive-up for growth.”

Sustainability is driving innovation and the development of new technologies, said Mønsted. He added that solutions provided by Danish companies will have strong applications in Taiwan as it promotes the circular economy.

Bengt G Carlsson, the Swedish representative to Taiwan, noted the forum has expanded to include 10 Nordic sustainable solution providers this year. The talks started after the opening ceremony and were divided into two themes, including renewable energy and efficiency, plus smart and sustainable development.

The number of participants at this year’s event increased by nearly 50 percent compared to the previous year, said Carlsson. He expressed optimism the forum would continue to grow in the years to come.

Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) said the forum provides an excellent opportunity for both the public and private sectors in Taiwan to absorb experience from advanced countries. He noted the relevant departments from the city government would participate in the forum.

As a capital, it is important for Taipei to boost economic development while protecting the environment and elevating living quality, said Ko. Taipei is determined to become a low-carbon, resilient, livable, and sustainable city, stressed Ko, who went on to say that the ongoing pandemic will not disrupt this goal.

Nordic companies have a leading global position for providing sustainable solutions in terms of energy efficiency, renewable energy, and smart and sustainable building, according to Finland's Representative Office via a statement. They are determined to promote more technological exchanges, joint research, and industrial cooperation with Taiwan, it added.