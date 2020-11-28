Alexa
Taiwan's StarLux to launch flights to Kuala Lumpur on Jan. 5

By  Central News Agency
2020/11/28 09:00
(Starlux image)

(Starlux image)

Taipei-based StarLux Airlines Co. announced on Friday (Nov. 27) that it will start flights to Kuala Lumpur on Jan. 5, 2021, thanks to increasing demand for business travel and good market prospects in the cargo sector.

There will be two round-trip flights per week, on Tuesdays and Fridays, from Taoyuan International Airport to the Malaysian capital via Airbus A321neo jet, the airline said. Kuala Lumpur will become the fourth new destination StarLux is set to offer in the near future, after it announced last month two weekly flights each on the Taoyuan-Bangkok route from Dec. 1, on the Taoyuan-Osaka route from Dec. 15, and on the Taoyuan-Tokyo (Narita) route from Dec. 16.

Since initially launching operations early this year, StarLux has gradually restarted its services following the suspension of flights after the outbreak of the new coronavirus COVID-19, recently resuming daily flights to Macau and two weekly flights to Penang in Malaysia.

On its Macau service, the airline said it will add one extra service on weekdays from Dec. 10-31 to meet increasing passenger and cargo demand, adding that flight services will be adjusted on a monthly basis.
Starlux
flight
Taiwan airlines
Kuala Lumpur
airbus
Malaysia

