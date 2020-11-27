Pork protests delay Taiwan premier's briefing at Legislative Yuan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) on Friday (Nov. 27) was finally able to give a briefing at the legislature despite yelling and air horns from the KMT protesting about U.S. pork imports.

Su said that under the leadership of President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), Taiwan-U.S. relations have warmed considerably. “The U.S. is the most powerful and supportive of Taiwan’s friends.”

He asked the public to rest assured the government would ensure public safety. Tsai has defended the nation from African swine flu and Wuhan coronavirus, while also preserving an “outstanding” economy, Su said.

He added that economic indicators such as exports and the stock market were at record highs and ranked first among the Four Asian Tigers: Taiwan, Singapore, South Korea and Hong Kong.

In response to ractopamine pork concerns, Su discussed the Cabinet’s new measures to allow close supervision of imported pork "from customs to the kitchen." Measures include physical batch inspections, product number tracing, clear labeling, and market audits.

Su concluded by saying the government has achieved a lot but must not be complacent. “Taiwan is a place where one can settle down and carry on with life. We must work together to protect Taiwan and close the gap between the nation and the world.”