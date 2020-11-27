No extra cross-strait flights for Taiwanese heading home for Lunar New Year

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — There will be no additional cross-strait flights for the Lunar New Year holiday this year, the first since Taiwan and China launched direct flights 12 years ago.

Air traffic across the Taiwan Strait has been significantly reduced since the coronavirus pandemic broke out earlier this year. What used to be a busy period for airlines three months prior to Lunar New Year’s Eve, which falls on Feb. 11, 2021, has seen sluggish demand for tickets.

According to China Times, Taiwanese businesspeople and students based in China have shown a lack of interest in flying home for the traditional family reunion. They are put off by a 14-day quarantine among other COVID-19 control measures implemented on both sides of the Strait.

Those who wish to return to Taiwan from China should depart no later than Jan. 27 to make it for Lunar New Year’s Eve, but to date, only 30 percent of available flights have been booked from the four Chinese destinations allowed. They are Beijing, Shanghai, Chengdu, and Xiamen.

Taiwan’s two leading airlines, China Airlines and EVA Air, each operate one inward and outward bound flights between the two sides of the Strait a week, and the average number of passengers on board planes increased from 20 to around 60 recently, wrote ETToday. With the reduced demand, air carriers across the Strait have seen no need to submit requests for additional flight arrangements.