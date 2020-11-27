Taiwan reports 14 imported coronavirus cases on Friday

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Friday (Nov. 27) announced 14 new cases of Wuhan coronavirus, the most the country has seen in one day since April.

During a press conference on Friday, Lo Yi-chun (羅一鈞), the deputy chief of the CECC's medical response division, announced 14 new imported coronavirus cases, raising the total number of confirmed cases in Taiwan to 640. The latest cases include 13 Indonesian women and one Taiwanese man.

Lo said that all 13 cases from Indonesia were female migrant workers ranging in age from their 20s to their 40s. With the exception of Case No. 627, who entered Taiwan on Nov. 11, the other 12 arrived in Taiwan on Nov. 11, on the same flight as Case No. 607.

Among 13 confirmed cases, only Case No. 632 has been symptomatic. She began experiencing a sore throat on Nov. 19 but did not seek medical attention.

On Nov. 23, she began to experience a runny nose and nasal congestion but did not report her symptoms to authorities. Prior to the expiration of their quarantine, all 13 women were tested for the coronavirus and were diagnosed with COVID-19 on Nov. 27.

Since the quarantine period for passengers who were on the same flight has expired and the crew members were deemed to have worn adequate protective gear, the health department has not implemented contact tracing for these cases.

Lo stated that Case No. 640 is a Taiwanese male in his 30s who worked in the U.S. for an extended period of time, with his most recent departure from Taiwan taking place in September. He returned to Taiwan to visit relatives on Nov. 20.

He did not report any symptoms of the disease upon arrival and was transported directly to a quarantine hotel. However, beginning on Nov. 21, he began to experience symptoms of the virus, such as fatigue, dry throat, and sore throat.

On Nov. 25, the health department arranged for the man to be tested for the coronavirus. On Nov. 27, he was diagnosed with COVID-19 and was placed in a hospital isolation ward.

The health department has identified a total of 23 persons who came in contact with Case No. 640, including 11 passengers who sat directly in front of and behind the man and 12 crew members.

The passengers have been told to begin home isolation, while the crew members have been asked to start self-health monitoring, as they wore proper protective equipment.

The CECC on Friday did not announce any new reports of people with suspected symptoms. Since the outbreak began, Taiwan has carried out 108,973 COVID-19 tests, with 107,260 coming back negative.

Out of the 639 officially confirmed cases, 547 were imported, 55 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," one is an unresolved case, and one (Case No. 530) was removed as a confirmed case. Up until now, seven individuals have succumbed to the disease, while 555 have been released from hospital isolation, leaving 77 patients still undergoing treatment in Taiwan.

Indonesia currently has 516,753 coronavirus cases and 16,352 deaths. The U.S. has reported a total of 13,016,149 coronavirus cases and 266,966 deaths.