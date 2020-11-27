COMMANDO Hits the Thailand market with the launch of COMMANDO ORIGINAL

After the fighting bears brand ‘COMMANDO’ has demonstrated a successful in-ternational market expansion in Africa, the Middle East, and more than 36 coun-tries around the world, the company is now ready to penetrate the Thai market and shoot their new energy drinks straight to the stars.

BANGKOK THAILAND - Media OutReach - 27 November 2020 - COMMANDO now entered Thailand's energy drink market after hitting the African and Middle Eastern markets, and more in 36 countries worldwide. With the slogan 'COMMANDO, START DOING', the brand will soon launch a new television commercial, starring Bin Banluerit, a well-known volunteer, ex-rescue worker, and actor, who was chosen as a presenter in this ad only to reflect the brand's intention to 'support those who do good for society'. The brand also vows not to participate or involve in politics regarding the issue.





















Mr. Sittinan Assarasee, Managing Director of Krungsiam Beverage Company Limited revealed about the official launch of COMMANDO ORIGINAL that "After the brand has grown considerably and gained popularity in over 36 countries worldwide, we decided it's time for people in Thailand to enjoy our high-quality energy drinks certified by recognized international manufacturing standards.

Thai consumers don't seem to have many options for their energy drinks as the flavors available in the market are quite limited. We saw a business opportunity here and went for it. Though competition is fierce, we have every confidence in our products, especially the COMMANDO ORIGINAL which is now sold in Thailand. This less-sugar formula was adapted to make it easier to drink. It tastes great, not so sweet, as well as pleasant smell too. Our COMMANDO ORIGINAL is not just a delicious thirst-quencher, but it also contains nutrients that have health benefits such as lysine, an amino acid that helps to convert body fat into energy that can fuel your body longer; taurine; vitamin B3, B5, B6, B8, B12; and choline. Our drinks are also created to fight drowsiness and provide an energy boost without causing heart palpitations or rapid heart rate. Basically, they are appropriate drinks for all genders."

To respond to recent changes in consumer behaviors, our COMMANDO ORIGINAL was developed as a creative healthy drink that benefits consumer's health. But the key concepts still focus on providing the body with long-lasting energy to make it active and refreshed. The COMMANDO ORIGINAL is now sold at 10 bahts in convenience stores and leading supermarkets nationwide and more new product lines are on the way.

"Our products are targeting 'skilled workers' between the ages of 30 and 50 across all fields of expertise, especially construction contractors, technicians, trained workers, and freelancers with specialized skills.

This is an exciting segment as finding a skilled workforce with knowledge and expertise in each field, especially those with decades of experience is not an easy task.

Our brand identity supports our purpose of 'doing something good for society' as demonstrating in our new TV commercial does convey the brand personality through the idea of doing good by being heroic and humble with self-encouragement, authenticity, skilled expertise, and integrity.

For overseas markets, we used the slogan "Make You Solid" to represent the greatest strength of the body and mind which makes one becomes a solid man. The solid persons would start from doing their work with great care, even for the small thing. They would do it again and again until they develop the skills and become an expert, and that's when true success happens from doing things.

In the new commercial, the presenter Bin Banluerit has a character that suits our brand personality entirely and this could help us reach the target audiences effectively. Bin is also known as a charity hero who has been volunteering to help those in need for over 34 years. He has a lot of energy and has devoted his time, physical energy, and brainpower to helping others in our society tirelessly. His great effort is visible to the public and that makes us appreciate him. As a result, we will continue to welcome him as a presenter of COMMANDO ORIGINAL. Bin, as well as everyone, has the right to freedom of expression, and the company considers this as a personal matter, which is not related to our business. For this issue, we again confirm that our brand COMMANDO has no intention to be involved in politics at all. "

"With regards to business, we expect our products to become part of the lifestyle of customers with highly-skilled occupations (both male and female) and young people who love challenges and are motivated by competition. We set our growth target at 3% within three years, before entering the Stock Exchange of Thailand," Mr. Sittinan Assarasee concluded.



