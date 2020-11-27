Alexa
Pictures of Week in Latin America & Caribbean Photo Gallery

By  Associated Press
2020/11/27 13:11
In this photo released by Argentina's Presidency the coffin with the remains of Diego Maradona lies in state inside the presidential palace in Buenos ...
Fans mourn in front of a poster of Diego Maradona at the entrance of the Boca Juniors stadium, known as La Bombomera, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Wedn...
A man, wearing a jersey honoring Diego Maradona and a rosary, waits in a line outside the presidential palace to pay his last respects, in Buenos Aire...
Mourners embrace as they wait to see Diego Maradona lying in state outside the presidential palace in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020...
The hearse carrying the casket of Diego Maradona leaves the government house in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020. The Argentine soccer...
Fans follow the hearse carrying Diego Maradona's body to the cemetery in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020. The Argentine soccer great ...
Soccer fans carry a banner of Diego Maradona in downtown Buenos Aires, Argentina, Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020. Diego Maradona, the Argentine soccer great...
Riot police form a cordon as flames shoot out from the Congress building after protesters set a part of the building on fire, in Guatemala City, Satur...
Nancy Rodriguez, a 76-year-old COVID-19 patient, wipes tears as she explains her battle with the virus under a tent for patients who will be discharge...
Demonstrators destroy a store window during a march to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, in Mexico City, Wedne...
Employees douse a fire set by protesters inside a Carrefour supermarket during a protest against the murder of Black man Joao Alberto Silveira Freitas...

NOVEMBER 20-26, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press Photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean. It was curated by AP photojournalist Ramon Espinosa in Havana.

