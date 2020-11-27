This year's Taiwan Golden Horse fashion trends

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — This year’s Golden Horse Film Festival drew to a close with the 57th Golden Horse Awards show that took place at Taipei’s Sun Yat-Sen Memorial Hall last weekend (Nov. 21).

Here is an overview of your favorite A-list celebrities and their red carpet looks — from dresses and suits, to accessories and makeup.

Winner of Best Leading Actress and Best Supporting Actress, Chen Shu-fang (陳淑芳)

A festival highlight was 81-year-old Chen scooping two major awards at her first Golden Horse Awards for "Dear Tenant" (親愛的房客) and "Little Big Women" (孤味). Chen showed up in a bead embroidery, lavender-pink dress with a draped cloak that made for an elegant look.





Outfit: Dress from Jasmine Galleria

Accessories: Jewelry from Harry Winston

Nominee for Best Leading Actress from "My Missing Valentine," Patty Lee (李霈瑜)

Nominated as the best leading actress for Best Narrative Feature, "My Missing Valentine," Lee wore a deep, V-neck, silver-white dress with matching-color ring, bracelet, and a pair of metallic tassel earrings from Piaget.

Outfit: Dress from Berta and heels from René Caovilla

Accessories: Ring, bracelet, and earrings from Piaget

Makeup: Makeup artists Curry and Jimy Wu

Styling: Stylist Claire from Kaiak Styling Studio (金比白造型工作室)

Nominee for the Best Leading Actress for "iWeirdo," Hsieh Hsin-ying (謝欣穎)

Wearing a white dress to match with Austin Lin, the lead actor from "iWeirdo," Hsieh wore an elegant vintage-style pleated dress, embellished by jewelry from De Beers.

Outfit: Dress from Andrew Gn and heels from René Caovilla

Accessories: Diamond embedded jewelry from De Beers

Makeup: Lee Hsiao-Wen

Nominee for Best Leading Actress for "The Abortionist," Bai Ling (白靈)

Another headliner on the red carpet was Bai, who completed a 14-day mandatory quarantine prior to attending the ceremony. She wore an eye-catching Chinese-style red dress train with the Chinese characters “愛 Love 和平” ("love and peace"). She also went with a Chinese vintage curl hairstyle, which took her hair stylist three hours to complete, and which matched her outfit.

Outfit: Dress from Saiid Kobeisy

Nominee for Best Leading Actress, Gwei Lun-mei (桂綸鎂)

Outfit: Dress from Chanel Spring and Summer 2020 Collection

Makeup: Makeup artist Yili

Award Presenter, Vivian Hsu (徐若瑄)

Many netizens claimed Hsu’s outfit was the highlight of this year’s red carpet. It was a deep V-neck, bright fuchsia-colored dress from Alex Perry.

Outfit: Dress from Alex Perry

Accessories: Rings and matinee necklace from Hearts On Fire

Makeup: Makeup artist Jenny Lin

Winner of Best New Performer, Chen Yan-fei (陳妍霏)

Outfit: Dress from Isabel Sanchis and heels from René Caovilla

Accessories: Jewelry from Tiffany & Co.

Makeup: Makeup artist Gakei Chen

Nominee for Best Supporting Actress, Vera Chen (陳雪甄)

Outfit: Dress from Linli Boutique Spring and Summer 2021 Collection

Accessories: Possession Collection Diamond ring, bracelet, earrings from Piaget

Award Presenter, Yao Yao Kuo (郭書瑤)

Outfit: Dress from Jasmine Galleria Taipei

Accessories: Jewelry from De Beers

Makeup: Makeup artist Claire Cheng

Actress from "Little Big Women," Sun Ke-fang (孫可芳)

Outfit: Green dress from H&M’s Conscious Exclusive

Accessories: Tiffany & Co. White and Yellow Diamond Series

Winner of Best Leading Actor, Mo Tzu-yi (莫子儀)

Mo, who won the Best Leading Actor award for "Dear Tenant" (親愛的房客) showed up with a personalized black Apujan suit, embellished by a glimmering silver tie.

Makeup: Pretty Cool Makeup Studio (美少女工作室)

Nominee for Best Leading Actor, Liu Kuan-ting (劉冠廷)

As the lead actor for this year’s Best Narrative Feature, "My Missing Valentine" (消失的情人節), Liu appeared in a blue gradient suit that represented the “disappearing” theme of the film.

Outfit: Slim tailored, gradient suit from Louis Vuitton’s Fall 2020 Collection and shoes from Giuseppe Zanotti

Accessories: Santos de Cartier wrist watch and Panthere de Cartier ring

Makeup: Soven

Nominee for Best Leading Actor from "iWeirdo," Austin Lin (林柏宏)

Outfit: Suit from Tod's

Accessories: Jewelry from Mikimoto and Comme des Garcons

Nominee for Best New Performer from "Your Name Engraved," Edward Chen (陳昊森)

Outfit: Suit from Gucci DIY

Accessories: Classic B.Zero1 ring and wristwatch from Bulgari

Makeup: Elvi Yang

Lead actor from "Your Name Engraved," Tseng Chin-hua (曾敬驊)

Suit: Black suit from Dior

Red Carpet Hosts, Pink Yang (楊千霈) and Lin He-hsuan (林鶴軒)

Hosting for the 11th time, Yang wore a white tassel dress, complemented with silver teardrop earrings. Her partner this year, Lin, was hosting the red carpet for the first time and wore a black suit with drapes of white fabric underneath.

Pink Yang (楊千霈)

Outfit: Dress from Linli Boutique and high heels from Rene Caovilla

Accessories: Earrings from Boucheron Plume de Paon

Makeup: Fion Pei

Lin He-hsuan (林鶴軒)